Mizuho head eyes quitting post this month following system failures

Newsfrom Japan

The president of Japanese megabank Mizuho Bank is considering quitting his post possibly this month to take responsibility for system failures that hit the bank's nationwide network, sources familiar with the matter said Thursday. Koji Fujiwara of the banking arm of Mizuho Financial Group Inc. is also planning not to assume the post of bank chairman, which he was slated to take up, the sources said, adding a third-party panel looking into the system failures plans to compile a report on the issue soon. Fujiwara will be replaced by Masahiko Kato, a managing executive officer of the bank, as sch...