Johnson, Biden agree on new "Atlantic Charter" to promote democracy

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday agreed on a new "Atlantic Charter" which sets out their joint ambitions to promote democracy and human rights across the world. Meeting face-to-face for the first time in the seaside resort of Carbis Bay, Cornwall, southwest England, ahead of the summit of the Group of Seven countries starting Friday, the two leaders issued a new charter to deepen cooperation in areas such as defense and economic prosperity. The agreement is modeled on the postwar vision outlined by then British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and U...