Tokyo stocks open higher on Wall Street gains

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Friday, tracking Wall Street gains overnight on receding concerns about near-term U.S. monetary stimulus tapering, as investors saw better-than-expected U.S. inflation data for May as reflecting only a temporary rise in consumer prices. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 88.03 points, or 0.30 percent, from Thursday to 29,046.59. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 2.77 points, or 0.14 percent, at 1,959.50. Gainers were led by marine transportation, precision instrument issues ...