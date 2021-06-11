Big Japan firms' sentiment falls again due to chip shortage, virus

Newsfrom Japan

Business sentiment among large Japanese companies in the April-June period worsened for the second straight quarter due to a global semiconductor shortage and a third state of emergency over the coronavirus pandemic, a government survey showed Friday. The confidence index covering firms capitalized at 1 billion yen ($9.1 million) or more inched down to minus 4.7 from minus 4.5 in the January-March period, staying negative for the second quarter in a row, according to the joint survey by the Finance Ministry and Cabinet Office. By sector, the index for manufacturers dropped to minus 1.4 from pl...