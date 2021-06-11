Main events scheduled for June 14-20

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for June 14-20: June 14 (Mon) -- Tokyo District Court to hold first hearing in trial of two Americans, Michael Taylor and his son Peter, accused of helping former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn to flee Japan and escape his own trial in 2019. June 15 (Tues) -- International Olympic Committee Vice President John Coates to visit Japan. June 16 (Wed) -- Scheduled end of annual ordinary session of parliament. -- Finance Ministry to release customs-cleared trade statistics for May. -- Cabinet Office to release machinery orders data for April. -- Japan Tourism A...