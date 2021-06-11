Tokyo stocks down slightly in morning as gains locked in

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks edged down Friday morning as investors took profits, with the downside supported by easing fears that U.S. monetary stimulus will be wound back as better-than-expected inflation data was interpreted as reflecting just a temporary rise in consumer prices. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 35.26 points, or 0.12 percent, from Thursday to 28,923.30. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 5.37 points, or 0.27 percent, to 1,951.36. Decliners were led by air transportation, real estate and machinery issues.