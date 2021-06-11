Minister admits coercing Olympics app developer into cutting costs

Newsfrom Japan

Digitalization minister Takuya Hirai admitted Friday he instructed officials to coerce the developer of a smartphone app for monitoring the health of foreign visitors during the Tokyo Games into cutting costs by threatening to withhold future government contracts. Hirai was reported to have told senior officials of the Cabinet Secretariat in charge of the app project in April that they "would be better off threatening" the joint venture developing the app in order to achieve cost reductions. The venture partners include major Japanese information technology firm NEC Corp. "I have a strong dete...