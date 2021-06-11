Crowdfunding platform operator Makuake opens 1st overseas office

Newsfrom Japan

Crowdfunding platform operator Makuake Inc. has opened its first overseas office in Seoul amid growing demand for its services from South Korean start-ups hoping to step into the Japanese market. The office's opening Thursday came after Makuake was engaged in 620 projects involving South Koreans in the last four years. It aims to achieve 1.5 billion yen (about $13.7 million) in project funding via the new office by June 2022. The affiliate of Tokyo-based digital advertising firm CyberAgent Inc. will also organize seminars, briefing sessions and other activities for local companies through the ...