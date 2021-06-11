Tokyo stocks end flat on profit-taking, eased U.S. tapering fears

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks closed nearly flat Friday on modest profit-taking but with eased fears of the U.S. tapering its monetary stimulus following the release of consumer price data for May. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 9.83 points, or 0.03 percent, from Thursday at 28,948.73. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 2.71 points, or 0.14 percent, lower at 1,954.02. Decliners were led by bank, real estate and machinery issues.