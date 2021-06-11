Toyota to make all global plants carbon neutral by 2035

Newsfrom Japan

Toyota Motor Corp. said Friday it will make all its global factories carbon neutral by 2035, rather than the previously planned 2050, accelerating its decarbonization efforts by tapping innovation and improving production methods. The new goal is designed to respond to stricter environmental regulations worldwide as momentum is building toward reducing CO2 emissions to address global warming. The Japanese automaker is not only making its vehicles more eco-friendly but also decarbonizing its manufacturing process. "We are shortening the time frame for achieving carbon neutrality by developing t...