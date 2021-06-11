U.S., Taiwan agree to resume trade talks, triggering China's backlash

Politics Economy

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

The United States said Thursday that it has agreed with Taiwan to resume their trade and investment talks in the coming weeks, which have been stalled for around five years, triggering a backlash from mainland China. In an attempt to counter China's growing assertiveness in the economic and security areas, Washington is apparently trying to boost business cooperation with the self-ruled, democratic island that has state-of-the-art semiconductor technology. U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and her Taiwan counterpart John Deng reached the latest agreement at their online meeting on Thursd...
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News Asia