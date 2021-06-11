Japan film event at Shanghai International Film Festival kicks off

Newsfrom Japan

An event featuring Japanese films kicked off Friday at the Shanghai International Film Festival, showcasing cultural and entertainment works to Chinese audiences amid coronavirus travel restrictions. The opening ceremony of the annual Japan Film Week in Shanghai was canceled for the first time since its start in 2006 as China has seen a resurgence of the infections. But one of the co-organizers, the Japan-China Film Festival Executive Committee, said, "We believe the screenings will serve as a bridge between Japan and China for promoting friendship." The films shown at the event include "Bypla...