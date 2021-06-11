Tokyo bourse urges listed firms to respect human rights in new code

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. urged listed companies on Friday to respect human rights and tackle climate change in a bid to secure sustainable growth in their businesses, in its revised guidelines on corporate governance. The move comes as companies have been under increased scrutiny by investors on whether they or their overseas partners are using forced labor, after the United States and other Western nations imposed sanctions on China for alleged human right abuses against the Uyghur Muslim minority in its far-western Xinjiang region. In May, it became known that the U.S. Customs and Border Pr...