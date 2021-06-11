Hong Kong to censor movies deemed to endanger national security

The Hong Kong government on Friday enforced a new movie censorship rule based on which films could be banned if they are deemed to endanger national security, a move likely to further curtail the freedom of expression in the city. Likely subject to the new rule are movies about the anti-government protests that rocked the former British colony in 2019. The sometimes violent protests prompted Beijing to impose a sweeping national security law on Hong Kong last year. In Hong Kong, movies intended for public exhibition are examined for their content, such as for violence and racial discrimination...
