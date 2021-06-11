Malaysia extends lockdown by another 2 weeks until June 28

Newsfrom Japan

Malaysia said Friday it will extend its nationwide lockdown by another two weeks until June 28 as the government is still grappling with soaring COVID-19 cases. "The decision was made after taking into consideration that the number of daily cases is still high at more than 5,000 cases a day," Defense Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said in a statement. The country was placed under a two-week lockdown on June 1 with only essential manufacturing and services sectors allowed to operate. Shopping malls, schools and even public parks have been closed. People's movements are also restricted, with only ...