Baseball: Buffaloes ace Yamamoto strikes out 15 in win over Carp

Yoshinobu Yamamoto struck out 15 over eight innings to pitch the Pacific League's Orix Buffaloes to a 4-0 interleague win over the Central League's Hiroshima Carp on Friday. Yamamoto (6-5) retired the first 21 batters he faced, and did not allow a base runner until after the Buffaloes broke up a scoreless, hitless pitchers' duel with a three-run seventh inning. The Buffaloes ace surrendered back-to-back singles to open the top of the eighth but responded by striking out the last three batters he faced. "I felt I was pitching really well, and I'd been thinking that even if runners did get on I'...