URGENT: China, U.S. top diplomats hold phone talks: Chinese media

China's top diplomat, Yang Jiechi, held phone talks with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday, state-run media reported. Yang expressed dissatisfaction to Blinken over the theory that the novel coronavirus may have accidentally leaked from a laboratory in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, according to the media. The theory has recently gained renewed attention, with U.S. President Joe Biden asking the intelligence community to "redouble" its efforts to investigate the virus's origins.