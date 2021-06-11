Soccer: Ito gives Japan 1-0 win over Stojkovic 's Serbia

Newsfrom Japan

Junya Ito scored before going off injured as Japan beat Serbia 1-0 in a friendly on Friday, their first encounter with a European nation since the round-of-16 defeat to Belgium at the 2018 World Cup. Ito volleyed home at the far post just three minutes after the break, as Daichi Kamada's corner was flicked on at the near post by Shogo Taniguchi for the Genk speedster to net at Noevir Stadium in Kobe against a Serbia team managed by former Nagoya Grampus star player and manager Dragan Stojkovic. "The players expressed the best they can in a game of real high intensity, with not much time or spa...