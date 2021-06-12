Kumamon shop opens in Shanghai with pop-up to travel across China

Newsfrom Japan

A Kumamon-themed store has opened in Shanghai, with a similar pop-up store scheduled to introduce the black bear-like mascot of southwestern Japan's Kumamoto Prefecture to many other parts of China. Known as "Xiong Ben Xiong" in China, a 2.5-meter-tall inflatable Kumamon welcomes visitors at the entrance of the store set up in a large commercial facility in the suburbs of Shanghai. Some 60 items such as bags and cushions are available to buy. The store is operated by a local animation firm with goods and exhibits approved by the Kumamoto prefectural government. Included is a panel with illustr...