Baseball: Balks cost Ohtani, who gets no-decision in Angels' win

Shohei Ohtani was called for two balks and threw a wild pitch in a two-run fifth inning, as he pitched, batted and played in the outfield in the Los Angeles' 6-5, 10-inning victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday. The Japanese two-way player, who was not involved in the decision, pitched five innings and gave up the first of his two earned runs on the second of two balks. The second run scored on a wild pitch that cut the Angels' lead to 3-2 at Chase Field. "The air was dry, so my fastballs weren't that good," Ohtani said. "I couldn't get a good grip on the ball so my splitters didn't ...