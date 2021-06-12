Baseball: Tigers' Ito beats Eagles' Tanaka in league leaders' clash

Newsfrom Japan

Rookie lefty Masashi Ito won a pitchers' duel with former New York Yankee Masahiro Tanaka on Saturday as the Central League's Hanshin Tigers beat the Pacific League's Rakuten Eagles 9-1 in an interleague clash between Japan's league leaders. Ito (4-3) held Rakuten to a run over seven innings on four hits and a walk while striking out five in a 114-pitch effort at Rakuten Seimei Park Miyagi, where the visitors scored six ninth-inning runs to ice the game. Tanaka (2-4) retired the first 11 batters he faced, but Jefry Marte upset his rhythm in a battling two-out walk. Hanshin cleanup hitter Yusuk...