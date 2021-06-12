Soccer: Kawashima signs 2-yr contract extension with Strasbourg

Newsfrom Japan

Veteran Japan goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima has signed a two-year contract extension with Strasbourg through June 2023, the French League 1 club said Saturday. The 38-year-old's current contract was set to expire at the end of this month, but the new deal will keep Kawashima, Japan's keeper for the last three World Cups, at the club until after he turns 40. Kawashima joined Belgian side Lierse from Kawasaki Frontale in 2010. He has played for Standard Liege, Dundee United in Scotland and Metz in France. Kawashima joined Strasbourg in the summer of 2018 and played 24 games this past campaign.