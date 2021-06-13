ANA begins on-site vaccination, first among Japanese firms

Newsfrom Japan

All Nippon Airways Co. on Sunday began its COVID-19 vaccination program for employees at Tokyo's Haneda airport, moving up the original schedule by more than a week. The major airline is believed to be the first among Japanese firms to have started workplace vaccinations for staff since the government unveiled a plan to allow companies and universities to administer COVID-19 shots on site from June 21. The plan was announced earlier this month as Japan looks to accelerate the pace of its daily coronavirus vaccinations and expand eligibility to younger people. Japan's vaccination rollout was la...