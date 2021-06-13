Baseball: Kikuchi denied win as Mariners blow 4-0 lead at Cleveland

Newsfrom Japan

Yusei Kikuchi allowed just three hits over seven shutout innings Saturday but was denied his fourth win of the year after the Seattle Mariners collapsed late in a 5-4 loss to the Cleveland Indians. Kikuchi gave his club another quality start at Cleveland's Progressive Field, striking out six and walking three before leaving the mound with Seattle leading the American League clash 4-0. The Japanese left-hander overcame a shaky first two innings and was on track for the win until Rafael Montero blew the save in the bottom of the ninth. Seattle went ahead in the opening frame when Cleveland start...