Soccer: 5-goal Nadeshiko Japan brush aside Mexico in Olympic warm-up

Newsfrom Japan

Mana Iwabuchi scored a goal and set up two more as the Japanese women's national soccer team beat Mexico 5-1 on Sunday in their final game before their Tokyo Olympics squad announcement. Iwabuchi's first-half opener was followed by goals from Mina Tanaka, Yuka Momiki, Momoka Kinoshita and Jun Endo after the break at Kanseki Stadium Tochigi north of Tokyo that left a positive impression on Nadeshiko Japan manager Asako Takakura. "Mexico came into the game in very good condition...but we had good concentration to hang in there and play the game at our pace," Takakura said. "All the players had t...