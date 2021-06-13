Baseball: Chikamoto sparks Tigers in win over Eagles

Newsfrom Japan

Hanshin Tigers leadoff man Koji Chikamoto scored twice and drove in three runs as the Central League leaders beat the Pacific League-leading Rakuten Eagles 6-5 in Sunday's interleague action. Chikamoto hit a two-run home run in the fifth, his fifth of the season, singled and scored in Hanshin's two-run seventh, and tripled in the tie-breaking run off Eagles closer Yuki Matsui (0-2) with two outs in the ninth at Sendai's Rakuten Seimei Park Miyagi. "It was great to have so many Tigers fans here as we finished interleague in style," Chikamoto said after Hanshin's sixth straight win. Tigers close...