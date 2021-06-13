Toshiba drops 2 board member candidates ahead of shareholder meeting

Newsfrom Japan

Toshiba Corp. on Sunday dropped the names of two board directors responsible for auditing from its list of candidates pending shareholder approval later in June after revelations of the industrial conglomerate's inappropriate handling of foreign activist investors. The rare change to the lineup announced in May comes after a group of independent lawyers concluded earlier this month Toshiba had colluded with the Japanese government to fend off activist foreign investors in the company's general shareholders' meeting last summer. The exclusion of the two -- Junji Ota, chairman of Toshiba's audit...