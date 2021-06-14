Tokyo stocks open higher tracking Wall Street gains

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Monday, tracking Wall Street gains made late last week on receding concerns about near-term U.S. monetary stimulus tapering with investors believing the period of elevated inflation would be temporary. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 138.56 points, or 0.48 percent, from Friday to 29,087.29. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 4.48 points, or 0.23 percent, at 1,958.50. Gainers were led by marine transportation, rubber product and air transportation issues. At 9 a.m., the dol...