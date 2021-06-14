Tennis: Osaka earns Olympic spot as rankings for Tokyo Games released

Newsfrom Japan

World No. 2 Naomi Osaka earned her first Olympic berth for Japan on Monday with the release of the international tennis rankings used to determine automatic qualification for this summer's Tokyo Games. Automatic entry will be awarded to the top 56 men's and women's singles players, with a limit of four per country, and top 10 doubles pairs based on Monday's WTA and ATP rankings. The singles and doubles draws include slots for the host nation, with Japan possibly receiving additional berths in the case of eligible players withdrawing due to injury or other reasons. Osaka withdrew from the Frenc...