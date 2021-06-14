JAL starts on-site vaccination for employees, joining ANA

Newsfrom Japan

Japan Airlines Co. began COVID-19 vaccinations for employees Monday, a day after All Nippon Airways Co. became the first Japanese firm known to have started offering a workplace inoculation program. Initially targeting crew on international flights, both airlines decided to begin administering shots at Tokyo's Haneda airport ahead of the June 21 goal set by the government for companies and universities to start launching their own vaccination initiatives. With the inoculations at workplaces and campuses, the government hopes to speed up vaccinations ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, which kick off ...