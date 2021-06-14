Tokyo stocks rise in morning as U.S. tapering concerns ease

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Monday morning on receding concerns about near-term U.S. monetary stimulus tapering, with investors believing the period of higher inflation will be temporary, although some remained cautious ahead of a Fed policy meeting the following day. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 160.79 points, or 0.56 percent, from Friday to 29,109.52. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 5.68 points, or 0.29 percent, to 1,959.70. Gainers were led by marine transportation, rubber product and metal product issues.