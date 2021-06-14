Japan begins anti-dumping probe into Chinese, S. Korean iron wire

Newsfrom Japan

The government said Monday it has launched an investigation into allegations China and South Korea are exporting iron wire at inappropriately low prices following complaints from Japanese producers. The finance and trade ministries said they will judge whether to impose anti-dumping duties on the imports of hot-dip galvanized iron wire, mainly used for fences and other wire netting products as well as for tools to bind pulps. They are expecting to conclude the probe within a year. The ministries said that four Japanese iron wire producers, whose output accounts for more than half of the domest...