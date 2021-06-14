Japanese DIY chain operator Komeri to open 1st outlet in Thailand

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese do-it-yourself chain store operator Komeri Co. will open its first outlet in Thailand later this month in the eastern province of Chachoengsao. Komeri Thailand Co., its local unit, will operate the new Komeri Hard & Green Phanom Sarakham store, with a floor space of some 1,320 square meters and located about 90-minute drive from Bangkok, the Japanese company said Thursday. The shop, opening from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., will sell workwear, building materials, gardening goods and other DIY articles -- similar lineups provided by Hard & Green chain stores in Japan, with the focus on hardware a...