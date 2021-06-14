Trial starts in Tokyo of Americans accused of helping Ghosn flee

Newsfrom Japan

The trial started Monday in Tokyo of two American men charged with helping former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn flee Japan while awaiting his own trial on financial misconduct charges in 2019. Before appearing in the Tokyo District Court, Michael Taylor, a 60-year-old former Green Beret, and his son Peter, 28, admitted to helping Ghosn escape and said they were asked by Ghosn's wife Carole, 54, a person familiar with the matter has said. According to the indictment, the father and son helped Ghosn, 67, flee from his residence in Tokyo's Minato Ward to a hotel in the capital and then a...