Tokyo stocks end higher as U.S. stimulus tapering concerns ease

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended higher Monday on receding concerns about near-term U.S. monetary stimulus tapering, but many investors remained cautious ahead of a two-day U.S Federal Reserve policy meeting from the following day. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 213.07 points, or 0.74 percent, from Friday at 29,161.80. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 5.73 points, or 0.29 percent, higher at 1,959.75. Gainers were led by marine transportation, rubber product and metal product issues.