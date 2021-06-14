Baseball: Pinch-hitter Nakamura's sac fly lifts Lions over Carp

Newsfrom Japan

Takeya Nakamura's pinch-hit sacrifice fly in the sixth inning broke the tie as the Seibu Lions edged the Hiroshima Carp 3-2 for their third straight win during Monday's interleague action. Hiroshima reliever Robert Corniel (0-1) filled the bases with one out in the inning before Nakamura flew out to center, enough to plate the decisive run at Mazda Stadium as the home Central League-team lost its fourth straight game and remained without a win in 10. Seibu right-hander Kaima Taira extended his record of not allowing a run since the start of the season to 33 games as he earned his seventh save ...