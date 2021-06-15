Tokyo stocks open higher on gains in high-tech shares

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were higher in early trading Tuesday, tracking overnight gains in the technology-heavy Nasdaq index, while some caution remained ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting later in the day. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 246.50 points, or 0.85 percent, from Monday to 29,408.30. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 13.20 points, or 0.67 percent, at 1,972.95. Gainers were led by precision instrument, real estate and electric appliance issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 110.04-05 yen ...