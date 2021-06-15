Tokyo stocks rise in morning on high-tech shares gain, weaker yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were higher in morning trade Tuesday on gains in high-technology issues following overnight rises in the technology-heavy Nasdaq index, while a weaker yen boosted export-related shares. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 214.14 points, or 0.73 percent, from Monday to 29,375.94. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 9.42 points, or 0.48 percent, at 1,969.17. Gainers were led by pharmaceutical, precision instrument and metal product issues.