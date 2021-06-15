Baseball: Ohtani among early leaders in MLB All-Star voting

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani is among the early leaders in voting for this year's Major League Baseball All-Star Game, according to the first batch of fan ballots released Monday. With 526,608 votes so far in the first phase of balloting, the Los Angeles Angels two-way star is the leading candidate to become the American League's starting designated hitter in the July 13 All-Star Game at Denver's Coors Field. The AL's second-most popular DH candidate, J.D. Martinez of the Boston Red Sox, is some 230,000 votes behind Ohtani with 293,757. Should he be selected for his MLB All-Star debut, Ohtani will become the...