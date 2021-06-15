Panel concludes Mizuho's poor system operation caused ATM failures

Newsfrom Japan

A series of system failures that hit Japanese megabank Mizuho Bank earlier this year, including many of its automated teller machines, were due to poor operation and management rather than system defects, a third-party panel concluded Tuesday. The panel consisting of lawyers and system management experts said in a report that human errors such as in the placement of technology-related staff and the company culture of hesitating to speak up during contingencies to avoid liability issues caused the problem. No common system defects were found in the four failures that occurred in about two weeks...