Tokyo stocks end higher with Nikkei at 1-month high as techs advance

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks closed higher Tuesday with the benchmark Nikkei hitting a one-month high as investors took heart from firmness in technology issues and a weaker yen that helped lift exporters. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 279.50 points, or 0.96 percent, from Monday at 29,441.30, its highest closing since May 10. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 15.73 points, or 0.80 percent, higher at 1,975.48. Gainers were led by pharmaceutical, metal product and food issues.