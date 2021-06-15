Baseball: Maeda activated from injured list, pitches 4 innings

Newsfrom Japan

Kenta Maeda came off the 10-day injured list to pitch four innings in his first start in over three weeks but was not involved in the decision in the Minnesota Twins' 4-3 defeat at the hands of the Seattle Mariners on Monday. Maeda, who went on the injured list on May 23 with a right adductor strain, allowed one run on three hits with three walks and seven strikeouts at T-Mobile Park. Working on a pitch limit, the 33-year-old Japanese left after throwing 76 pitches. Maeda was relieved by Luke Farrell with the Twins leading 3-1, but Farrell gave up two runs in the fifth on a walk and two hits, ...