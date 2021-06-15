U.S. assesses possible nuclear leak at China's power plant: CNN

Newsfrom Japan

The U.S. government has spent the past week assessing a report of a leak at a Chinese nuclear power plant, CNN has reported, but Beijing said Tuesday that the radiation environment around the plant is normal. A French company that partly owns and helps operate the Taishan Nuclear Power Plant in the eastern Chinese province of Guangdong warned of an "imminent radiological threat," CNN said, citing U.S. officials and documents reviewed by the TV station. CNN added the warning from the company, Framatome, included an accusation that the Chinese safety authority was raising the acceptable limits f...