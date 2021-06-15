Toyota stocks top 10,000 yen for 1st time on auto demand recovery

Newsfrom Japan

Toyota Motor Co. stocks on Tuesday eclipsed the 10,000 yen ($91) mark for the first time since its listing on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 1949 as auto demand continues to recover from the coronavirus pandemic in its key markets. Investors snapped up the Japanese automaker shares, which rose nearly 1.8 percent Tuesday to 10,075 yen. Toyota's market capitalization hit an all-time high above 32.8 trillion yen. Toyota shares had been hitting record highs since last month, staying above 9,000 yen since May 28. The world's biggest carmaker by volume has been faring well despite the COVID-19 pandemic...