Baseball: Carp stop Lions, put Central League on top in interleague

Hiroshima Carp rookie Koki Ugusa's two-run home run snapped an eighth-inning tie in a 5-3 interleague win over the Pacific League's Seibu Lions on Tuesday, snapping two long losing streaks. The win at Hiroshima's Mazda Stadium ended an eight-game losing streak for the Carp and guaranteed that the CL would win more interleague games than the rival PL for the first time since 2009 and the second time since interleague play began in 2005. Fellow rookie Kota Hayashi kept the Carp's eighth inning alive by reaching base for the fourth time with a two-out single off Reed Garrett (1-3) before Ugusa hi...