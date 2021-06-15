U.S., EU agree on truce in aircraft subsidy row to counter China

Newsfrom Japan

The United States said Tuesday it has agreed with the European Union on a truce in their protracted aircraft subsidy row as they seek to work together to counter China's "non-market practices" in the aviation sector. Under the deal, the two sides, which agreed in March to suspend for four months tariffs imposed over their dispute, decided to extend the suspension for five years, according to U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai. "Today's announcement resolves a long-standing trade irritant in the U.S.-Europe relationship. Instead of fighting with one of our closest allies, we are finally co...