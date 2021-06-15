Soccer: Onaiwu hat-trick sets Japan on way to 5-1 win over Kyrgyzstan

Newsfrom Japan

Ado Onaiwu opened his international account by scoring a first-half hat-trick as Japan beat Kyrgyzstan 5-1 on Tuesday, claiming their eighth straight win to wrap up the second Asian qualifying round for the 2022 World Cup. The 25-year-old had a goal harshly ruled out for offside when he made his Samurai Blue debut in Friday's friendly against Serbia, but the forward shone in his first national team start at Panasonic Stadium in Osaka. "I've managed to get end product in terms of goals, but I feel I can do more with our link-up plays," the Yokohama F Marinos forward said. "We'll keep plugging a...