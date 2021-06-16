Baseball: Former Yankee Tanaka to pitch for Japan's Olympic team

Newsfrom Japan

Former New York Yankee Masahiro Tanaka will be named to Japan's 24-man roster, a source with knowledge of the matter said Tuesday, the night before the official team announcement is set to be made. The 32-year-old Tanaka, who returned to pitch for his first pro team this season after seven seasons with the Yankees, is currently 2-4 with a 2.90 ERA for the Rakuten Eagles of Japan's Pacific League. According to the source, Tanaka will be one of a handful of players on Japan manager Atsunori Inaba's team that was not on his 2019 Premier 12 championship team. Three young Central League stars -- sl...