Nikkei opens lower on Wall Street losses, gains locked in

The Nikkei stock index opened lower Wednesday, tracking overnight Wall Street losses as investors moved to lock in gains ahead of the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting due out later in the day. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 49.30 points, or 0.17 percent, from Tuesday to 29,392.00. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 3.44 points, or 0.17 percent, at 1,978.92. Decliners were led by service and pharmaceutical issues, while rubber product and marine transportation issues led gainers. A...