N. Korean leader Kim voices concern over country's food situation

Newsfrom Japan

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has expressed concern over his country's food situation after its agriculture industry was devastated by powerful typhoons and flooding last year, state-run media reported Wednesday. At a plenary meeting of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea that kicked off Tuesday, Kim said the food situation is "getting tense" for the people and instructed party officials to "take a positive measure for settling the problem," according to the official Korean Central News Agency. During the plenary meeting, the first since February, the ruling party is ...